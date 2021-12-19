Kolkata civic polls: Bomb hurled outside polling booth; 1 voter injured

In ongoing Kolkata civic polls, one crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth- Taki Boys School. It also injured one voter, reported ANI.

Kolkata Civic Polls | Crude bomb hurled outside a polling booth- Taki Boys School; 1 voter injured pic.twitter.com/52MTTI0wnC — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP have fielded their candidates in all 144 seats.

Left and Congress who had fought the Assembly polls jointly have decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly none of the parties be it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later.

