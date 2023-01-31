Kolkata Book Fair to be also held in Delhi from next year | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating the iconic Kolkata International Book Fair on Monday said that the same iconic book fair will also be held in the national capital from next year.

“Kolkata Book fair is international in true sense as participation of several countries takes place. Our state government is ready for all support to start the same iconic fair even in New Delhi. I urge people of other countries to also participate there. The Delhi book fair will include participation of all districts of West Bengal,” said Mamata, adding that books are the lifelines of the world.

Stating that she learns from criticism, Mamata added that she condemns ‘hate speeches’. “Blackout should be done to hate speeches. We should raise our voice to restore democracy,” she further mentioned.

The theme country of this year’s Book Fair is Spain and six books penned by Mamata were also launched here.

“I have earlier written 128 books. Works on some books are in progress. People criticize me but can't a politician write a book? Most of the time there is no analysis of a good book,” she claimed

