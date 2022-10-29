Kolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders | Representative Image

Kolkata: A list of ‘miffed’ BJP leaders is being made so that their reason for ‘worry’ can be discussed.

According to party sources, the central leaders have asked the state leaders to make the list and the observers are likely to visit the state to talk with the miffed leaders.

“State observer Mangal Pandey is likely to come to the state on November 6 and is likely to hold separate meetings at several districts of South Bengal and will also talk with the miffed leaders,” said the party sources.

The party sources also mentioned that state co-in-charge Sunil Bansal is likely to visit North Bengal in November.

At the recent closed-door meeting of the state in charge, co-in-charges with the state leaders it was decided that all party leaders will be given certain duties and responsibilities so that no one sits ‘idle’.

It may be noted that after the recent core committee members list was out, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan cried foul against the state president Sukanta Majumdar and also expressed his ‘grief’ that his name was not there in the core committee.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra also took to social media and slammed the state chapter.

On Friday BJP former state general secretary Sayantan Basu also had written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda mentioning that the current state of Bengal BJP is ‘not good’ for which the Left Front is ‘emerging’ in Bengal again.

“TMC is losing ground and CPM is cashing in on the anti-incumbency and not the BJP. The party is only active on social media. If the present situation continues, then panchayat elections will be a two-way contest between CPM and the TMC,” read the letter sent by Basu.

