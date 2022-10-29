e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders

Kolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders

The central leaders have asked the state leaders to make the list and the observers are likely to visit the state to talk with the miffed leaders

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders | Representative Image
Follow us on

Kolkata: A list of ‘miffed’ BJP leaders is being made so that their reason for ‘worry’ can be discussed.

According to party sources, the central leaders have asked the state leaders to make the list and the observers are likely to visit the state to talk with the miffed leaders.

“State observer Mangal Pandey is likely to come to the state on November 6 and is likely to hold separate meetings at several districts of South Bengal and will also talk with the miffed leaders,” said the party sources.

Read Also
Kolkata: TMC senses ‘conspiracy’ after BJP leaders meet ace CPI (M) leader
article-image

The party sources also mentioned that state co-in-charge Sunil Bansal is likely to visit North Bengal in November.

At the recent closed-door meeting of the state in charge, co-in-charges with the state leaders it was decided that all party leaders will be given certain duties and responsibilities so that no one sits ‘idle’.

It may be noted that after the recent core committee members list was out, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan cried foul against the state president Sukanta Majumdar and also expressed his ‘grief’ that his name was not there in the core committee.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra also took to social media and slammed the state chapter.

On Friday BJP former state general secretary Sayantan Basu also had written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda mentioning that the current state of Bengal BJP is ‘not good’ for which the Left Front is ‘emerging’ in Bengal again.

“TMC is losing ground and CPM is cashing in on the anti-incumbency and not the BJP. The party is only active on social media. If the present situation continues, then panchayat elections will be a two-way contest between CPM and the TMC,” read the letter sent by Basu.

Read Also
Kolkata: BJP leader Amal Mondal gets beaten by alleged TMC goons
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting likely to be postponed

Kolkata: Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting likely to be postponed

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says all symbols of colonialism will be renamed

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says all symbols of colonialism will be renamed

Kolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders

Kolkata: BJP chalking ways to talk with ‘miffed’ leaders

‘Missing’ posters about elected representatives doing rounds in West Bengal

‘Missing’ posters about elected representatives doing rounds in West Bengal

Explainer: What is the Uniform Civil Code the Gujarat government wants to implement?

Explainer: What is the Uniform Civil Code the Gujarat government wants to implement?