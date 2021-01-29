Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly likely to be released from hospital on Sunday

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly at the Apollo hospital in Kolkata.

Speaking to the media, Dhankhar stated that Ganguly is ‘stable’ and also that following medical parameters, the BCCI chief is likely to be released from hospital on Sunday.

“Dada is stable, and if conditions are favorable he will be released from hospital on Sunday,” mentioned Dhankhar.

Two stents were implanted in Ganguly's coronary arteries on January 28.

Notably, former Indian team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on January 27 was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of minor chest pain. A green corridor was made by the Kolkata Police to escort Ganguly from his residence in Behala to EM Bypass.

This was the second time in January that Ganguly was admitted to the hospital. On January 2, the BCCI chief was admitted to the Woodlands hospital and one stent was implanted on one of his blocked arteries. He was released on January 7.