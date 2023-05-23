Kolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes

This fundraise of Rs 65.18 crores will boost our strong position in the lending ecosystem, said Anirban Chakraborty, Managing Director, TFCI board. AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE |

Not many big lines were seen in the branches of nationalised banks on the first day of returning ₹2000 notes.

According to those who were seen standing, the process of returning the withdrawn notes went smoothly.

“Maybe gradually more people will come. On the first day, there wasn’t much rush and things were done smoothly and systematically,” said a bank manager on anonymity.

Saunak Agarwal, a businessman in the Burrabazar area (market hub in between Kolkata and Howrah said that he and most of the businessmen around him are not much worried about returning Rs. 2000 notes as most of them transact digitally.

It may be recalled that several people fell ill and many died while standing in long lines outside the banks amidst sweltering heat when Rs. 1000 and old Rs. 500 were demonetized.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that withdrawal of the Rs 2000 notes is ‘harassment’.