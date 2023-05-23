 Kolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes

Kolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes

Not many big lines were seen in the branches of nationalized banks on the first day of returning Rs. 2000 notes.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
This fundraise of Rs 65.18 crores will boost our strong position in the lending ecosystem, said Anirban Chakraborty, Managing Director, TFCI board. AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE |

Not many big lines were seen in the branches of nationalised banks on the first day of returning ₹2000 notes.

According to those who were seen standing, the process of returning the withdrawn notes went smoothly.

“Maybe gradually more people will come. On the first day, there wasn’t much rush and things were done smoothly and systematically,” said a bank manager on anonymity.

Saunak Agarwal, a businessman in the Burrabazar area (market hub in between Kolkata and Howrah said that he and most of the businessmen around him are not much worried about returning Rs. 2000 notes as most of them transact digitally.

Read Also
₹2000 notes can only be exchanged at banks, not post offices
article-image

It may be recalled that several people fell ill and many died while standing in long lines outside the banks amidst sweltering heat when Rs. 1000 and old Rs. 500 were demonetized.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that withdrawal of the Rs 2000 notes is ‘harassment’.

Read Also
Indore: Rs 2000 currency notes withdrawal, No panic buying of gold this time
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who are Guy Sebastian & Sarah Todd? The prominent Australian public figures who met PM Modi

Who are Guy Sebastian & Sarah Todd? The prominent Australian public figures who met PM Modi

No rush in banks in TN, but ₹2,000 practically ceases to be legal tender

No rush in banks in TN, but ₹2,000 practically ceases to be legal tender

Kami Rita sets new high, scales Everest for 28th time

Kami Rita sets new high, scales Everest for 28th time

Kolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes

Kolkata also witnesses normal crowds at nationalised banks to exchange ₹2000 notes

Sarah Jacob quits NDTV, joins recent wave of departures from the news channel

Sarah Jacob quits NDTV, joins recent wave of departures from the news channel