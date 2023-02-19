Kolkata: Agitators firm on their ‘cease work’ despite circular from government

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against dollar | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kolkata: West Bengal government warned of 'dire action' against government employees if they take leave on February 20 and 21 after the protesting state government employees threatened to ‘cease work’ on these two days due to 'meagre' rise in Dearness Allowance (DA).

According to circulation given by the state government, “Exceptions will be given to cases of hospitalization of employees, bereavement in family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to February 17 and employees on child care leave, maternity leave, medical leave and earned leave sanctioned prior to February 17, 2023.”

The notice also mentioned that if anyone is absent and their leave application doesn’t mention any of the above exceptions then that person will be show-caused and disciplinary action will be issued against the person.

'Cease and Work'

However, the ‘Sangrami Joutho Mancha’ comprising 18 state government associations who are agitating for the increase of DA said that they will continue with their planned ‘cease work’ and won’t stop agitating.

“We will not stop our agitation. The percentage of DA should be equivalent to the DA offered by the central government. With this new circular it is evident that the state government got afraid of us,” said the protestors while burning the state government’s circular.

'Not beggars'

It may be recalled that while Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya was reading out the state budget on February 15 which had a mention of hike of 3 per cent DA, the agitators urged that the state government can keep the hike with the government and also claimed that they are not ‘beggars’.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also slammed that circulation and said that the state government should move court.

