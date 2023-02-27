Kolkata: AAP supporters protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

File

Kolkata: The Bengal unit of Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Monday protested in front of BJP headquarters in Kolkata against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI.

“Sisodia was arrested even when there was no evidence against him. Sisodia’s arrest clearly points out the political vendetta of the BJP,” said a protester holding the posters and placards of Sisodia.

The police however, stopped the protestors and didn’t allow them to inch close to the BJP party office in Central Kolkata.

The ruling Trinamool Congress also dubbed the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister as a ‘dictorial’ attitude of the Central government.

“The BJP led Central government is completely misusing the central agencies. If anyone speaks against BJP then the centre gets them arrested by the central agencies,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen.

Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek o’ Brien said that Sisodia would have been ‘safe’ if he was in BJP.

“Targeting Opposition leaders is the DESPERATE DUO'S favourite job,” wrote Derek on social media.

