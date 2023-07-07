 Kolhapur Viral Video: CCTV Shows Woman Dragged By Speeding Auto For Over 200 Mts, Police Hunt On To Nab Driver
The CCTV footage shows that a man who noticed the woman getting dragged by the auto rickshaw tried to stop the driver but to no avail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of auto rickshaw dragging woman | Twitter

In a scarry video that has surfaced from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, an autorickshaw dragged a woman for some 200 metres following a dispute between the rickshaw driver and the woman commuter. The incident was captured on CCTV. The incident is said to have taken place on July 6, as the date on CCTV footage shows.

Watch the video showing the woman dragged by an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Police has taken cognisance of the video showing the woman dragged by the autorickshaw. The police is investigating the matter and search for the accused driver is underway.

Video shows auto didn't stop even when asked to

What makes the role of the rickshaw driver questionable is that the driver refused to stop the vehicle even when a man seen in the video gestured to the driver to stop. The autorickshaw was also moving at some speed.

The CCTV footage shows that a man who noticed the woman getting dragged by the autorickshaw, tried to stop the driver by gesturing to him. However, the rickshaw driver refused to stop and speeds off with the woman still stuck behind the autorickshaw.

Delhi woman dragged incident

On the new year's eve in Delhi, a woman was stuck under the car and dragged for more than 10 kms and died a painful death. The gruesome incident had led to discussion on road safety and police petrolling in the capital.

