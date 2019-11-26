Kochi: Tharoor called out for whataboutery after he comments on Bindu Ammini's assault

Kochi: A man sprayed chilli and pepper on the face of Bindu Ammini, who was on her way to Sabarimala temple on Tuesday. Shashi Tharoor who has called the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple as provocative sent out a tweet condemning the violent attack on Bindu Ammini.
"A man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning," Ammini said.
Earlier today, women rights activist Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.
Desai said: "Today is the Constitution Day and on this day, we will go to Sabarimala temple as it is our right."The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.
Shashi Tharoor is being called out for trying to distract the people from the matter at hands and indulging in whataboutery. Tharoor who often is a favourite among youth for his unparalleled eloquence in the English and openly talking about women’s rights, trans rights and all sorts of themes that come under the ‘woke’ category was called out for his stand on the Sabarimala issue.
Tharoor was slammed by citizens in January this year after he had commented on the entry of women in the temple. He had said, "We are in favour of women empowerment... but women's entry was a provocative act."
Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.
The significant aspect is that Bindu Ammini is one of the two women who first entered the Sabarimala temple in January this year.
With inputs from WIRE.
