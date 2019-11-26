Kochi: Tharoor called out for whataboutery after he comments on Bindu Ammini's assault

Kochi: A man sprayed chilli and pepper on the face of Bindu Ammini, who was on her way to Sabarimala temple on Tuesday. Shashi Tharoor who has called the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple as provocative sent out a tweet condemning the violent attack on Bindu Ammini.

"A man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning," Ammini said.

Earlier today, women rights activist Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.

Desai said: "Today is the Constitution Day and on this day, we will go to Sabarimala temple as it is our right."The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.