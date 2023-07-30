Kochi: 8 Fishermen Onboard Sinking Vessel Rescued By Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh & Helicopter; Visuals Surface

Indian Coast Guard officials rescue fishermen from sinking vessel | Twitter/PRO Defence Kochi

Indian Coast Guard ship Arnvesh and a helicopter rescued eight fishermen, who were on board a sinking vessel 21 nautical miles west of Kochi, officials said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, DefencePROkochi said, "@IndiaCoastGuard Ship #Arnvesh & CG ALH conducted a rescue op for #IFBMariyam, 21Nm west of #Kochi."

On receiving the distress message about the sinking fishing vessel IFB Mariyam, Indian Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh reached the scene swiftly, recovered all 8 crew members, controlled flooding and made the boat operational again, they added. Public Relations Officer (Defence) Kochi said the crew was safely transferred back to the boat and IFB Mariyam was escorted to Munambam fishing harbour.

