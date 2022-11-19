e-Paper Get App
Kochi: 19-year-old model gangraped in moving car, four including one woman arrested

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Kochi: Four persons, including a woman, have been taken into custody by Ernakulam South police in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old model inside a car in Kochi.

The incident happened last night. The interrogation is going on at South police station, the police informed.

The survivor-woman is around 19 years old. She is currently admitted to a hospital after the incident.

Arrested woman is from Rajasthan

The woman, who was arrested by the police, hails from Rajasthan and is also a model by profession.

On the other hand, the three men in custody hail from Kodungallur in Thrissur.

All were at a party

The three men took the survivor woman in the car after she collapsed at a DJ party held at a bar in Kochi. After that, she was allegedly gang-raped. Following that, they dropped her at her lodging in Kakkanad.

The survivor's friend informed the police about the incident. The complaint was lodged at Infopark police station and then, the case was handed over to the Ernakulam South Police Station, where the crime reportedly took place.

