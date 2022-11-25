This is the reason why #BoycottMamaEarth hashtag is trending | Twitter

Beauty and skincare brand Mamaearth is the latest to face the heat from Netizens after it allegedly defended Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says Hi' tweet. #BoycottMamaEarth is now trending on the internet.

This happened after the brand seemingly took Richa Chaddha's side defending that the statement is inconclusive and that the brand interprets it as a sign of Indian Army's strength in the Galwan Valley clash.

Richa's comment did not go down well with the Twitterati. People were seen cancelling their Mamaearth product orders or in most case pledging not to use the product anymore.

How it started?

It all started when Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi made the statement that the Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back from the neighbouring country. "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it'll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine," he said.

Chadha, in her now deleted tweet, had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Lt General Dwivedi's statement.

The 2020 Galwan Valley clash

For the unversed, in 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian army personnel.

On the film front, Richa is set to make her international debut in a lead role in a project helmed by a British director. It is currently in the initial stages and not much has been revealed about the project yet.

The actress is currently in the middle of shooting 'Heera Mandi' and shuffling with the shoot of her maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls' directed by Shuchi Talati.

Actors criticise Richa over her comment

Besides Akshay Kumar, actors Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey are the latest cine personalities to criticise Richa Chadha over her comment.