Kinnaur landslide: Three more bodies found, death toll now 28

With the recovery of three more bodies on Tuesday, the toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district climbed to 28. The Himachal Disaster Management director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said the three bodies were found in Chaura village on the National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil according to the information provided by Bhawanagar DSP. He said that the bodies of all those missing in the August 11 incident have been recovered.

The NH-5 is open for vehicular activities and a police team has been deployed for the management of traffic. However, the sub-divisional magistrate of Nichar has restricted plying of all types of vehicles from 9 pm to 9 am at the incident site.

The rescue operation was carried out by the NDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, HP police and Home Guard personnel. A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, an SUV and other vehicles were trapped under the debris following the incident.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:01 PM IST