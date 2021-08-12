Kinnaur landslide: Himachal Pradesh govt announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh to kin of deceased

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur updating on the Kinnaur landslide situation said that the state government will provide kin of deceased Rs 4 Lakhs each while Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided by Transport Department.

Further he also said that critically injured will get Rs 50,000 each and medical expenses of people with minor injuries will be borne by state government.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the landslide rose to 14 with the recovery of four more bodies as the rescue operation resumed early on Thursday, officials said.

The rescue work being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ITBP, police and home guards, resumed at 6 am, state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. The state authorities had suspended the rescue operation around 10 pm on Wednesday.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, a rescuer working at the site near the mangled remains of the bus is heard saying that the vehicle was found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion. Another rescuer says that gloves should be brought for continuing the rescue operation. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said four more bodies were recovered from the spot after the rescue operation resumed on Thursday.

14 bodies recovered so far, 13 injured. State Govt will provide kin of deceased Rs 4 Lakhs each, Rs 1 Lakh each will be provided by Transport Dept. Critically injured will get Rs 50,000 each & medical expenses of people with minor injuries will be borne by state govt: Himachal CM pic.twitter.com/UrSgzuF5Bv — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:56 PM IST