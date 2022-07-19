e-Paper Get App

Kinnaur cloudburst: Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Representative Image

Shimla: A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added.

Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

article-image

