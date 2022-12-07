Kill me, but dont drag down my son and wife: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya breaks down after ED names them

Manik Bhattacharya | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: On hearing that his son and wife’s names in the supplementary charge sheet of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya who is currently in Judicial Custody over a teacher recruitment scam, Bhattacharya on Wednesday broke down while coming out of the court.

“Kill me, but down drag my son and my wife’s name in the case,” Bhattacharya was heard saying while he broke down.

It should be noted that on Wednesday the ED submitted almost 160 pages of the supplementary charge sheet to the PMLA special court which mentions the involvement of Bhattacharya’s son and wife in the scam. The fourth person whose name is mentioned in the charge sheet is Tapas Mondal who is said to be the witness to the recruitment scam.

The ED’s supplementary charge sheet has been filed on the 58th day since Bhattacharya’s arrest on October 10.

The mention of two companies owned by the TMC MLAs son is also mentioned in the charge sheet.

The central sleuths in the charge sheet have also mentioned how Bhattacharya and his son collected money from the different private teachers' training colleges in the state and also highlighted how the proceeds were deposited in Bhattacharya’s son’s account.

The central agency also mentioned that Bhattacharya had a direct connection with arrested former minister and former TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

However, citing ‘influence’ the lawyers representing ED demanded judicial custody for Bhattacharya.