Kids tortured in Agra

Lucknow: In a horrific incident in Agra, a 12-year-old boy and his brother were tortured brutally for 3 days along with parents as his employers accused him of a theft. Police rescued the family after a tip off on emergency number 112. One of the boys had jumped off the third floor when he could not bear the torture any more. Both the boys have been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“My son (name withheld), 12, wor­ked with Abrar, Mohsin, Zuba­ir, Nadeem, Shyama and 2 others. They captured the family and confined us to a third floor house and started probing about a theft. They kept us hungry and thirsty, thra­sh­ed us, and gave a third-degree torture to my boys. They were given electric shock, burnt with cigarettes, thrashed badly. The boys were threatened they would be kil­led. The boys were tortured, one jumped off the third floor and has been battling for life. The other is also serious. Wom­en were molested. I kept pleading with them but to no avail,” alleged the father, Nijam in his FIR, filed after much pressure as SHO allegedly refused to file it, claiming, “The family is illiterate and cannot write their complaint.”

The family alleged cops accepted Rs50,000 bribe from the businessmen and refused to file FIR. Agra police claimed late evening they had arrested four accused.