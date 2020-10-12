Khushbu Sundar resigns from Congress in letter to Sonia Gandhi, likely to join BJP today

On Monday, actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar resigned from the Indian National Congress. It is believed that she will join the BJP later in the day. Shortly before the news surfaced, Sundar had been dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.

News of the Tamil Nadu based actress-politician's possible defection has been doing the rounds for over a day now. As per reports from Sunday night, she had left for Delhi, and remained non-committal in her answers when asked about her future plans. With Tamil Nadu headed for polls in 2021, the popular politician may give an edge to the BJP if she joins them.

This is however not the first time Sundar has quit a party. She had joined the DMK in 2010, before quitting the party in 2014 to join the Congress.