'Khud 2 Saal Rahenge Ya...': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Decision Regarding DGP Appointment

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath after state cabinet approved the the 'Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh Selection and Appointment Rules 2024'.

The policy requires a nomination committee led by a retired High Court judge to appoint the police chief in the state. It also establishes a minimum tenure of two years for the Director General of Police (DGP).

Responding to UP government's decision regarding appointment of DGP, Akhilesh Yadav in an X post said, "I have heard that arrangements are being made to grant a senior official a permanent position and extend their tenure by 2 years. The question is, will those making this arrangement themselves be around for 2 years? Could this be an attempt to take control from Delhi into their own hands?" "Delhi vs Lucknow 2.0," he added.

सुना है किसी बड़े अधिकारी को स्थायी पद देने और और उसका कार्यकाल 2 साल बढ़ाने की व्यवस्था बनायी जा रही है… सवाल ये है कि व्यवस्था बनानेवाले ख़ुद 2 साल रहेंगे या नहीं।



कहीं ये दिल्ली के हाथ से लगाम अपने हाथ में लेने की कोशिश तो नहीं है।



दिल्ली बनाम लखनऊ 2.0 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 5, 2024

The nomination committee will consist of the Chief Secretary, a representative from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Chairman of the UP Public Service Commission or their nominee, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and a retired DGP with prior experience in the role, according to Hindi news portal Amar Ujala.

This framework aims to establish an independent and transparent selection process for appointing a DGP, minimizing political or executive influence and catering to the specific policing requirements of the state. The selection will prioritise candidates with a strong service record and significant experience to ensure capable leadership for the police force.