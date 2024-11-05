'Khud 2 Saal Rahenge Ya...': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Decision Regarding DGP Appointment

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath after state cabinet approved the the 'Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh Selection and Appointment Rules 2024'.
The policy requires a nomination committee led by a retired High Court judge to appoint the police chief in the state. It also establishes a minimum tenure of two years for the Director General of Police (DGP).
Responding to UP government's decision regarding appointment of DGP, Akhilesh Yadav in an X post said, "I have heard that arrangements are being made to grant a senior official a permanent position and extend their tenure by 2 years. The question is, will those making this arrangement themselves be around for 2 years? Could this be an attempt to take control from Delhi into their own hands?" "Delhi vs Lucknow 2.0," he added.
The nomination committee will consist of the Chief Secretary, a representative from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Chairman of the UP Public Service Commission or their nominee, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and a retired DGP with prior experience in the role, according to Hindi news portal Amar Ujala.
This framework aims to establish an independent and transparent selection process for appointing a DGP, minimizing political or executive influence and catering to the specific policing requirements of the state. The selection will prioritise candidates with a strong service record and significant experience to ensure capable leadership for the police force.