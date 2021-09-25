'Khela will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in entire nation': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said when people are killed in Assam or any other BJP ruled states, the saffron party led central government doesn’t send the Human Rights Commission to probe the incidents. However, for any violence in West Bengal, the BJP always sends them.

“For any violence in West Bengal the BJP-led Central government always sends the Human Rights Commission and central agencies for probe. But for the violence in BJP ruled states like Assam, Tripura and other states agencies and human rights commission is not sent for probe. Even TMC delegations in such states are denied permission to enter,” said Mamata.

Stating that TMC will start ‘Khela’ from Bhabanipur, Mamata claimed that she will stop the alleged ‘Taliban’ rule of the BJP government.

“The Congress has sided with BJP in the national capital. But TMC is enough to beat the BJP. We have to protect our freedom. Talibani BJP cannot run in India. Khela will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation,” further mentioned Mamata.

Notably, earlier this day West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that if people come out to vote then the TMC supremo will win with the largest margin.

“There is a forecast of a cyclone and owing to bad weather turnouts can be less but if people come out in large numbers then Mamata will win with a large margin. People of Bhabanipur are already eager to mark Mamata’s victory,” said Firhad.

Mamata Banerjee was also heard urging people to go out to vote despite bad weather conditions.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that sensing defeat TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is gradually losing her confidence.

“Mamata Banerjee is begging from people as she is afraid to lose the poll. People of Bhabanipur are aware that Mamata had earlier abandoned Bhabanipur constituency for Nandigram,” said Dilip.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:48 PM IST