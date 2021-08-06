Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Here is all you need to know about India's top sporting honour

In a tweet on Friday PM Narendra Modi announced that India's highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna Award, will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

He said that he has been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. "I thank them for their views. Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," he said.

The exceptional performance of the men's and women's Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.

This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said.

Apart from the Khel Ratna award, the country’s highest award for lifetime achievement in sports is known as the Dhyan Chand Award.