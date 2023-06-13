 Kharge Condemns ED Searches At Tamil Nadu Minister's Office
Kharge Condemns ED Searches At Tamil Nadu Minister's Office

Kharge said these are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Congress Pesident Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned "the blatant misuse of the ED in searching the office of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thiru V. Senthil Balaji."

Mallikarjun Kharge calls it brazen harassment

In a statement, he said these tactics will not succeed in silencing the Opposition. They only reinforce its determination and resolve to continue its democratic struggle against the anti-people policies of the Modi government, he said.

Kharge said these are brazen attempts of the Modi government at harassment and intimidation. Such gross misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents has been the hallmark of the Modi government, he underlined.

