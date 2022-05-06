Keshav Prasad Maurya Birthday: All you need to know about UP's Deputy CM

Born on May 7, 1969 in Kaushambi district, Keshav Prasad Maurya is an Indian politician and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who serves as the Deputy Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya's father was a farmer and had a tea shop in Sirathu Nagar and his mother is a housewife. He has two brothers -- Sukh Lal and Rajendra Kumar and three sisters -- Sumitra Devi, Kamlesh Kumari and Asha Devi.

Maurya has been associated with the RSS and the VHP-Bajrang Dal from an early age, holding the posts of Nagar Karyawah and VHP Pranth Sanghathan Mantri, among others.

He had also participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and is active in gauraksha (cow-protection) movements. In the BJP, Maurya has been the regional (Kashi) coordinator of the backward class cell and the BJP Kisan Morcha.

Although he lost the 2002 and 2007 elections he was successful the third time around in 2012, when he became the first MLA of BJP from Sirathu Tahseel

On 18 March 2017, he was appointed as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:00 PM IST