Kesavananda Bharati passes away: Twitter mourns demise of the 'revolutionary seer'

Kasaragod: Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a case that led to the Supreme Court evolving the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday.

Police said the 79-year old Kerala-based seer Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru died at the Edaneer Mutt here due to age-related ailments.

"As per the information with us, he passed away at around 3.30 AM on Sunday," police told PTI.

What was the 'revolutionary' case?

Bharati had challenged a Kerala Land Reform Act nearly four decades ago. The case set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution. The verdict of the case involved 13 judges the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court.

The case of Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala was heard for 68 days and continues to hold the top spot for the longest proceedings ever to have taken place in the top court.

The hearing in the case commenced on October 31, 1972, and concluded on March 23, 1973 and it's the most referred to case in Indian Constitutional law.

Meanwhile, Twitter user mourned Bharati's demise on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, "Anguished by the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati Ji, Head of Edneer Mutt at Kerala's Kasaragod. He was a revolutionary Seer who fought in SC in year 1973 which helped define basic rights under the Constitution. My thoughts and prayers are with his devotees and followers."