Kerela Gold Smuggling Case: After KT Jaleel, now E P Jayarajan's son named in the scandal

The investigating agencies are looking into the possibility of some of the packets carrying the books containing contraband gold or havala money. ED itself is said to be planning to summon him again for further questioning in view of his statements in the preliminary round and in the light of disclosures made by Swapna Suresh during her questioning.

ED is also learnt to be investigating Jaleel’s industrialist friend Anez, in whose car the minister had gone to the ED office, instead of his official car. This prompted taunts by the opposition parties that the minister had stealthily presented himself before the investigators. But Jaleel has sought to make a virtue of this by claiming that he wanted to put the media in its place.

Jaleel has admitted that he had been in touch with Swapna Suresh and that he had been dealing with her as a staff member of the UAE consulate. But, the explanation has not been found satisfactory as he continued the relations even after she had left the consulate employment.

Both Jaleel and Jayaraj are facing angry protests from opposition parties, particularly the their youth wing, for their respective roles in the two scams. Protests are continuing across the state, demanding the resignation of the ministers.