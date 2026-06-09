Keralam State Lottery Result: June 9, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-523 Tuesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-523 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-523 for Tuesday, 9-06-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SU 715081 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: NASEER H

Agency No.: T 6225

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 715081 SO 715081

SP 715081 SR 715081

SS 715081 ST 715081

SV 715081 SW 715081

SX 715081 SY 715081 SZ 715081

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SX 578598 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SARATH P S

Agency No.: R 9838

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SZ 859429 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MANIKANTAN N

Agency No.: Q 7353

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0833 0886 0954 1652 2839 3598 5685 5884 6450 6760 6914 7312 7581 7588 8648 9240 9626 9703 9895

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1406 1773 3786 5325 8038 9915

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0234 0437 0848 1196 1199 1591 1594 2092 2107 2411 2475 3437 4138 4310 4960 5895 6294 6987 7220 7393 7514 7705 8169 8349 9079

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0376 0392 0614 0664 0794 0956 1111 1212 1585 1624 1691 1897 1978 2079 2311 2336 2340 2615 2748 2885 3108 3208 3243 3273 3328 3562 3833 3880 4287 4768 4951 4972 5208 5273 5440 5463 5553 5606 5708 5815 5843 6257 6497 6584 6765 6776 6922 6978 7006 7055 7074 7094 7253 7260 7278 7628 7639 7893 7920 8042 8161 8164 8183 8373 8417 8542 8616 8666 8774 8788 9252 9375 9491 9754 9868 9944

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0019 0023 0110 0262 0276 0325 0580 0662 0728 1028 1171 1303 1609 1665 1778 1804 1819 1955 1958 2182 2343 2523 2802 2958 3098 3302 3478 3511 3794 3905 3930 3963 3978 4030 4048 4221 4283 4329 4346 4585 4605 4847 4895 4964 5058 5069 5395 5530 5610 5743 5859 6001 6066 6360 6660 6742 6774 6825 6894 6975 7004 7068 7159 7229 7257 7297 7313 7361 7394 7525 7763 7895 7991 8009 8160 8197 8397 8411 8585 8711 8897 9003 9307 9360 9420 9453 9634 9693 9778 9805

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0010 0043 0103 0198 0224 0243 0313 0400 0555 0560 0584 0618 0665 0805 0912 0942 1046 1087 1108 1309 1316 1335 1411 1478 1501 1558 1606 1634 1663 1699 1875 1916 1950 2073 2088 2117 2252 2323 2339 2459 2499 2547 2554 2639 2853 2864 2880 3019 3153 3514 3545 3547 3573 3703 3704 3865 3894 4019 4143 4210 4285 4322 4415 4456 4524 4594 4621 4748 4784 4851 4902 4914 4979 5104 5121 5138 5175 5225 5268 5299 5305 5308 5409 5459 5471 5555 5575 5667 5758 5950 6071 6094 6110 6155 6353 6439 6653 6791 6904 6919 6950 6988 7164 7230 7338 7347 7413 7439 7597 7619 7783 7847 7852 7855 7993 7996 8013 8016 8127 8227 8258 8321 8333 8398 8434 8547 8579 8643 8739 8758 8847 8883 8950 9013 9023 9053 9057 9133 9235 9248 9270 9409 9436 9488 9559 9642 9664 9700 9803 9858

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-523 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.