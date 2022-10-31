Kerala: Woman poisons boyfriend who 'refused to break up'; tries to kill herself after

Representative Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman, accused of poisoning to death her 23-year-old male friend after he refused to break up with her, tried to kill herself today by drinking disinfectant at a police station here.

The 22-year-old woman, who was taken into custody last night, consumed the disinfectant when she was in the toilet of the police station, a senior police officer said.

"We immediately realised what she had done and took her to hospital. Her condition is stable now according to the doctors. She is being monitored," senior police officer D Silpa told PTI.

She also said that the arrest of the accused woman would be recorded soon.

The accused woman was taken into custody last night after she confessed to having poisoned her 23-year-old boyfriend after her marriage was fixed with another man, police had said.

She allegedly served an ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to him after inviting him to her house on October 14, senior police officer M R Ajith Kumar told reporters yesterday.

The man died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Police had also said their relationship had ended in February, but the man was not ready to back off from the relationship.

"Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements," Kumar had said.

The man had not mentioned anything about the woman's alleged role in the poisoning before he died.

As his condition worsened, the medical college authorities had informed the police, suspecting it as a medico-legal case.

A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

The man's family has been alleging that the woman had given him some sort of juice or decoction in order to kill him.

As the news of her confession came out, his father had told the media that the family of the woman was also involved in the crime.

"Not only the girl, but her parents are also involved," he had alleged.