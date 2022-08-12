Kerala woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend's travel for Euthanasia | PTI

A 49-year-old woman from Kerala has approached Delhi High Court to cancel emigration clearance of her close friend from Noida who is allegedly planning to travel abroad for Euthanasia (physician-aided suicide).

The 48-year-old man has been diagnosed with Myalgic encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome which is a neuroinflammatory disease. ME/CFS can affect anyone, including children.

The disease is complex and the fatigue caused can't be fully explained by an underlying medical condition.

The man was undergoing Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) in AIIMS which worked but the pandemic brought it to a halt which deterred him. He opted for Euthanasia since his condition deteriorated since he was diagnosed in 2014.

Dignitas, an organisation in Zurich, Switzerland, providing physician-assisted suicide and the man travelled to Zurich for first round of psychological evaluation in June.

According to the information received by the petitioner, his application was accepted by Dignitas, first evaluation was approved and now awaiting the final decision by end of August, 2022.

Foreign nationals need a Schengen visa to enter European country in the Schengen zone. He obtained Schengen visa under the pretext of a namesake treatment in a clinic in Belgium, the plea said.

The woman's plea further stated he does not have financial constraints and can access better treatment in India or abroad. The woman contested he's adamant about getting euthanised which also will affect life of his parents miserably.

In this context, the petitioner was seeking the court's directions not to grant emigration clearance to her friend as he made false claims before Indian as well as foreign authorities for getting travel permissions; and also direct to constitute a medical board to examine the medical condition of him and provide necessary medical assistance by considering his peculiar health condition.

The court will hear the matter next week.