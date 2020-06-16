Kerala: Woman dies after crashing into a glass door

In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old woman died in Kerala after colliding with the glass door of a bank that she visited.
According to ANI, the deceased was a native of Koovapady in Perumbavoor. The incident took place at the Bank of Baroda's branch in Perumbavoor.
The video of the incident has gone viral. The incident occurred after she entered the office.
In the video, Beena Paul is seen rushing back after realising that she forgot to take the key from her two-wheeler. As she turns and rushes out, she hits the glass door. The glass door on the impact breaks and as she falls, the shattered glass pieces pierce her abdomen.
The police, which inspected the premises on Tuesday has already registered a case of unnatural death and has begun a probe into it.
After the incident, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital within five minutes where she passed away. The woman and her husband run an electrical shop nearby. The couple has three children
The police will investigate whether the glass used to make the door was the specified one and to ascertain that, it will be sent for scientific examination.
