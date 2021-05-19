Kerala: Veena George likely to succeed KK Shailaja as health minister

After dropping former health minister KK Shailaja from the newly formed cabinet in Kerala, there are speculations that journalist-turned-politician Veena George is likely to succeed Shailaja for the health ministerial role. According to reports, a formal announcement will be made soon.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan yesterday released the list of the cabinet ministers where in all the sitting ministers from the previous tenure where dropped and new faces were taken. KK Shailaja did not object the move infact she backed the decision and said that it's a very good decision, however her removal from the candidate have sparked debate. Meanwhile, Shailaja has been elected as the party’s Whip.

Veena George, 44, is likely to be the youngest minister in the Vijayan Cabinet who would be sworn-in on Thursday, May 20. She won the April 6 Assembly elections from the Aranmula constituency of Pathanamthitta district.