Kerala: UDF legislators try to stop Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from entering Assembly; stage walkout

For, the run-up to the session opening day was marked by intrigue and suspense over whether the Governor would actually read the text containing the state government’s opposition to the citizenship laws.

There were four rounds of communication between the Governor and the Chief Minister over the issue, with Khan questioning the propriety of state assembly passing a resolution against the central law and then filing a suit in the Supreme Court challenging the law as ultra vires of the Constitution.

It was speculated that the Governor might omit reading the controversial para, as his predecessor P Sathasivam had done when the speech prepared for him contained negative remarks against the central government. Until the other day, Arif Mohammed Khan had insisted that the Governor’s address was supposed to talk about the policies and programmes of the government and not any ‘views’.

But on the day of reckoning, Khan surprised everyone by reading out the controversial reference. It seems that the issue was clinched by a fourth letter from the Chief Minister on Wednesday, which claimed that the Governor was duty-bound to read the text as approved by the Cabinet.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, described the development as a sign of the ‘under currents’ in the relations between the Modi government and the Chief Minister and described it as a quid pro quo by Khan for the Chief Minister ensuring his ‘safe passage’ to the Assembly. The treasury benches welcomed the Governor’s gesture with thumping of desks.

Chennithala even attributed the development to the SNC Lavalin case against the Chief Minister, that is pending hearing in the Supreme Court. A favourable decision by the court is crucial for Pinarayi Vijayan as the CBI has questioned the decision by the special court that ordered his discharge from the case citing a lack of evidence. The protracted case had kept Pinarayi Vijayan from power politics for over a decade and he became chief minister only after he was discharged from the case.