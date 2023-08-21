 Kerala: Two Men From Haryana Arrested For Cheating In ISRO’s Recruitment Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Two Men From Haryana Arrested For Cheating In ISRO’s Recruitment Test

Kerala: Two Men From Haryana Arrested For Cheating In ISRO’s Recruitment Test

They were caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Thiruvananthapuram, August 21: Two candidates from Haryana have been arrested from here for allegedly cheating in a test conducted by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). They were caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

Four more persons arrested

The arrest was formally recorded late Sunday night, he said. Besides them, four other persons from the northern state were also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

Cheating case lodged

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer added.

Using Bluetooth devices during the test

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and send them to someone elsewhere who gave them the answers on the Bluetooth devices in their ears, police said. It also said that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana.

Read Also
WATCH: ‘Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Grand Success,’ Says Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Soft...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: BRS Releases First List of Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls, KCR To Contest From...

Telangana: BRS Releases First List of Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls, KCR To Contest From...

Shocking Video Shows UP Headmaster Run Over By School Bus In Ballia

Shocking Video Shows UP Headmaster Run Over By School Bus In Ballia

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Announces List of 115 Candidates, KCR To Contest From Two...

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Announces List of 115 Candidates, KCR To Contest From Two...

Kerala: Two Men From Haryana Arrested For Cheating In ISRO’s Recruitment Test

Kerala: Two Men From Haryana Arrested For Cheating In ISRO’s Recruitment Test

Indian Railways Implements Provision Of 750 V Power Supply For Maintenance Of LHB Rakes

Indian Railways Implements Provision Of 750 V Power Supply For Maintenance Of LHB Rakes