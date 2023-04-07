 Kerala Train Fire: Accused Shahrukh Saifi's carpentry videos go viral since arrest; Watch Videos
Videos of Shahrukh Saifi working as a carpenter have already garnered thousands of views on his alleged YouTube, but we cannot verify if it his official channel or not.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Kerala train fire accused Shahrukh Saifi's alleged videos of carpentry are going viral on YouTube and social media ever since he was arrested in the case last week in Ratnagiri.

Saifi allegedly worked as a carpenter before he was accused of the crime.

Saifi was arrested earlier this week in Ratnagiri

A joint team of Central Intelligence & Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, the absconding accused in Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

His location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday. A team of Kerala police has also reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon, according to Maharashtra police.

NIA & ATS took up the case

The NIA team & anti-terror squad started investigating the case. The investigation team recovered a bag near the railway track. Police have prepared a sketch of the suspect, as reported by news agency ANI.

About the Kerala train fire incident

In an incident with a possible terrorism angle, three persons, including a child, were killed when the attacker, Sharukh Saifi indiscriminately threw petrol on train passengers and set them on fire in a running train near Kozhikode on Sunday night.

The deaths occurred when the victims tried to jump out of the train to escape the fire. Nine others are in hospital with burn injuries. The condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

The incident occurred in the D-2 compartment of Alappuzha-Kannur executive express after it passed the Kozhikode station.

