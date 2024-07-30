Kerala Tragedy: 8 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Rain-Triggered Landslides Hit Wayanad; Visuals Surface

X

At least 8 people have died in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and around 100 people are feared trapped, according to reports. Heavy rains continue to impact many districts of the state.

The teams of several government agencies have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations.

Landslides have been reported in Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad districts. In Wayanad, a landslide has occurred in the Mundakkayyil area. The Attamala and Mundakkayyil areas remain completely cut off from the rest of the district.

In Palakkad, the Mangalam Dam has collapsed at three places in the hilly area.

Heavy rains triggered the first landslide at around 1 AM in Mundakkai town in Kerala's Wayanad district, as per reports.

According to current satellite and radar indications, ongoing extremely heavy rainfall activity over Kerala is very likely to continue for the next 24hrs, especially over Central to North Kerala.

PM Announces Ex-gratia for the next of kin of deceased

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

In response to the rains and landslides in Wayanad district, the Health Department - National Health Mission has opened a control room. For emergency assistance, call 9656938689 or 8086010833.