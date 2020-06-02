Kerala to see heavy rains today, yellow alert issued in several parts; see pics

On Tuesday, several parts of Kerala were hit by rains as predicted by IMD. Several areas have been put on yellow alert in the wake of heavy rains in the state.

India Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon, which officially set in over Kerala yesterday, is likely to be active over the state on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected over isolated parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode.

The Kerala government has sounded a yellow alert in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Also, some of the shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened yesterday after Aruvikkara was battered by a heavy downpour. The opening of the shutters caused waterlogging in the low laying parts of the city S S Kovil road and some parts of Attukal.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and in view of the possible formation of a low-pressure area over the south-east and the adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders.