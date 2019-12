Kerala to look into AP Disha Act for safety of women

"What must be noted is that, in Kerala, now itself the laws are very tough and its only a question of implementation. But now that Andhra Pradesh has passed a new one, we have no issues in looking that up and see what it offers. It will be done and then will see," said Shailaja.

It was early this week, that Andhra came out with the new law, which states that anyone convicted in a rape case could be hanged, and the judgement should be made within 21 days if clinching evidences are there.

Women activists in Kerala time and again, whenever cases of attack on women and children are reported, have demanded that laws have to be spruced up here and also pointed out that the trial in the case have to be speeded up, so that justice is delivered to the victims.