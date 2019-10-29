Kerala: Three Maoists gunned down during police operations

Palakkad: Three suspected Maoists, including a woman, were killed on Monday by Thunderbolt squad of anti-Naxal police team during a combat operation in Manjakatti hills of Palakkad district, police said.

The Maoists have been identified as Karthik, Suresh and Srimati. As per officials, they received information that seven ultras were camping inside the hills.

Following this, Thunderbolts continues the operation for the missing four Maoists who escaped from the spot. The two sides exchanged fire after the Thunderbolts got information that Naxals camping in tribal areas were demanding food materials from the tribes.