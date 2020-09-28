Kerala stares at return of lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala is facing the threat of a second wave of infection and the state government has no option but to go back to some of the lockdown restrictions, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Apart from a surge in cases, the state is witnessing higher number of deaths. In some districts like Wayanad, most new patients belong to the 10-40 age group.

An all-party meeting will be held on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, said the CM, adding, social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced more vigorously. Shops will be asked to strictly follow Covid norms and those units flouting the rules could face closure.

The restrictions on the number of people allowed for functions like marriages and funerals would be enforced strictly. The CM said the state’s health infrastructure would be inadequate if the number of new cases go up as projected.

Already all the government hospitals are functioning at full capacity.

The thrust on preventive measures come in the wake of assessments by the Indian Medical Association the infection is spreading at an unprecedented rate in Kerala. It said that a complete lockdown can be avoided only by strict enforcement of the curbs.