Kerala SSLC class 10 results likely to be announced at 2 pm; check at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala SSLC board is likely to declare the results of Class 10 exams today, June 30, at 2 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their result from board's official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. According to reports, this over four lakh students have appeared for Class 10 exams.

Kerala SSLC exams were to conclude in March but a few papers had to be postponed due to the corona-virus outbreak. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. This year students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules

Steps to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSLC result link’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.