Kerala SSLC class 10 results 2020: Result announced at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; check here for details

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the state SSLC exams on the board's official website -results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Students who appeared for the examination can download their results from the results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. They can also check their result on ‘Saphalam App'.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Enter roll number, and date of birth; click on submit
Result will appear on the screen
Download and take a print out for further reference
Steps to check the result on Saphalam App
Visit play store in your android phone
Type Saphalam, download and install the app
Open the app, enter your mobile number
Enter roll code/roll number and code given
Result will appear on the screen
Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, over 4 lakh students appeared for their pending SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSSE) that were concluded on May 30. Over 4.78 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination while 56,345 wrote the VHSSE papers.
