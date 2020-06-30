Kerala SSLC class 10 results 2020: Result announced at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; check here for details

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the state SSLC exams on the board's official website -results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Students who appeared for the examination can download their results from the results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. They can also check their result on ‘Saphalam App'.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website- results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Enter roll number, and date of birth; click on submit

Result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for further reference

Steps to check the result on Saphalam App

Visit play store in your android phone

Type Saphalam, download and install the app

Open the app, enter your mobile number

Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Result will appear on the screen

Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, over 4 lakh students appeared for their pending SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSSE) that were concluded on May 30. Over 4.78 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination while 56,345 wrote the VHSSE papers.