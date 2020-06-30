Kerala SSLC class 10 results 2020: Pathanamthitta district secures highest pass percentage at 99.71%, Wayanad lowest at 95.04%

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the state SSLC exam results on its official website -results.kite.kerala.gov.in on Tuesday.

Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, over 4 lakh students appeared for their pending SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSSE) that were concluded on May 30. Over 4.78 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination while 56,345 wrote the VHSSE papers.

Pathanamthitta district emerged as the top-performing area securing overall pass percentage of 99.71% while Wayanad district has the lowest pass percentage at 95.04%.

Even though the Pathanamthitta district bagged the highest pass percentage with 99.7%, Malappuram had maximum candidates who secured A plus grade with as many as 2,736 students receiving an A+ in the district.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "SSLC exam results have been announced. More than 4 lakhs students have attended this year's exam, which was conducted in the backdrop of the pandemic. We congratulate all the winners. More importantly, we urge all students to take these results in good spirits."

He added, "We want you to know that we are proud of you, and it is irrespective of your grades. You have taken these exams during a difficult time; which itself makes all of you winners. This "generation hope" will lead the change for a better future."