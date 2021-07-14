Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exams 2021: Result to be declared at 2 pm on official website- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC or class 10 results for students in Kerala will be declared today ie July 14 by the state government on official websites- keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in at 2PM.

The SSLC students will be graded on a nine-point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Those who get a D grade or below will be required to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from April 8 to 28. Around 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the exams.

The plus two examinations were held from April 8 to 26.

On March 11 this year, the Election Commission of India permitted the Kerala government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, in view of the state assembly polls which were held on April 6.

The state had sought postponement of the SSLC and HSC examinations, which were to commence from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May and the results were released in June.

(With inputs from PTI)