Sangeetha was discovered lying in a pool of blood by neighbours who hurried to the scene after hearing the ruckus.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
Kerala Shocker: Man slits 17-year-old girls throat in front of her house due to rift in relationship | Representative Image
A chilling, cold-blooded murder of a teenage girl has been reported from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district. Sangeetha, a native of Vadasserikonam in Varkala, was found with her throat slit outside her house a little after midnight on Sunday. Police have arrested her male fried Gopu for the murder. He is a native of Pallikal.

After a fight on Tuesday after 1.30 am, he called Sangeetha from her home and slit her throat.

Sangeetha was discovered lying in a pool of blood by neighbours who hurried to the scene after hearing the ruckus. They also saw a figure running in the shadows.

Rift in their relationship

According to reports, the 17-year-old was close to Gopu. Although the crime's motive is yet unknown, a rift in their relationships most likely caused the murder.

The authorities were directed to Gopu by the discovery of a phone and a knife at the scene of the crime. Sangeetha was a first-year college student at Kilimanoor's Sree Sankara College.

