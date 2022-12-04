e-Paper Get App
Kerala Shocker: Man attacks woman with a manchette in broad daylight

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Kochi: On Saturday morning at Azad Road in Kaloor, a man is accused of trying to kill a woman in a horrific event that occurred in broad daylight. The incident took place at about 11 am.

Eyewitnesses said that a little child and two ladies got into a fight, which led to the attack. According to reports, the attacker attempted to strike the woman in the head while holding a machete. The woman's friend attempted to block it, but she severely injured her hand.

The man later fled the scene leaving his bike when the women countered him. The injured woman has been hospitalised. It is learnt that the women were from other state. The police have seized the machete used for the act and have been retrieving CCTV footages from the locality to nab the culprit.

