Kerala SET admit card 2020 released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in; here’s how to download

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has released the admit cards for Kerala State Eligibility Test 2020 (KSET) on its official website on Monday. Candidates who have registered for the KSET 2020 can download their admit cards on LBS Centre's official website - lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology will conduct the KSET 2020 exam on January 10, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February this year. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Steps to download Kerala SET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibsedp.ibscentre.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "Download admit card".

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your Kerala SET admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What is Kerala SET 2020?

State Eligibility Test or SET is a mandatory requirement for appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state. Only those candidates who can qualify for the Kerala SET 2020 are allowed to apply as a teacher, in government-affiliated, higher secondary schools of Kerala state.

There will be two papers in KSET. Paper 1 will be common to all and paper 2 will be based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level.

Answer keys:

After the exam, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology will release the answer keys of the KSET. "The answer keys of all subjects will be published in the official websites of the LBS Centre immediately after the examination," the LBS Centre said in a statement. "Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys may be sent to the Director, LBS Centre, in writing, within five calendar days from the date of publication of the keys," it added.