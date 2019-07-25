Kerala ruling front partners fight over police excess

Kochi: The wayward behaviour of police under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also in charge of the Home Ministry, has led to tension between CPI and the CPI(M), the two major partners of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The CPI leaders have openly criticised the conduct of police, which according to them, is brutally suppressing all agitations and protests, irrespective of who is involved.

The criticism follows the lathi-charge of a demonstration taken out by the Eranakulam unit of CPI, during which several leaders and workers, including party MLA Eldo Abraham, sustained severe injuries.

The CPI protesters were demanding action against Njarakkal Circle Inspector MK Murali, who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between activists of AISF and SFI, the students union wing respectively of CPI and CPI(M), at the Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen last week.

A video clip, which shows an aggressive police inspector mercilessly beating a peacefully protesting Eldo, has gone viral. The MLA is in hospital with a broken hand plastered.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran is reported to have deputed Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, who belongs to the CPI, to meet Pinarayi Vijayan and complain about the police excesses.

The chief minister has since instructed the district Collector to enquire into the incident and report back to him.

With the incident escalating into tension between the two major partners, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan described it as unfortunate and said the issue will be resolved through talks.

The incident has been highlighted by the Opposition UDF, which claims that the CM has let loose his police to take on any kind of demonstration in the state.

The Kerala Police is taking a cue from the CM, whose arrogance with any opposing view is notorious, said Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

By K RAVEENDRAN