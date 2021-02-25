Kerala: RSS worker killed in clash with SDPI members in Alappuzha, 6 held

'sA Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between two groups in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the RSS worker was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI members after a clash erupted between the two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar. SDPI is the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The deceased has been identified as Nandu alias Rahul Krishna, a native of Vayalar.

Several RSS and SDPI workers were also injured in the clash. As per the media reports, the police took six SDPI activists into custody. There is heavy police deployment in the area following the incident.

A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers, and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches, which ended up in the violence.

Meanwhile, the BJP and other organisations have called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kerala's Alappuzha after the RSS worker's killing.

"BJP and other Hindu organisations have called for a hartal in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the incident," BJP district president MV Gopakumar was quoted as saying by ANI.