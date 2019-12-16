'Kerala rivals unite to fight against Citizenship Act': Pinarayi Vijayan during joint protest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala began a joint "satyagraha" on Monday to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"The state has decided to put up a united protest as the Act has created concern among the citizens and it destroys the values of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution," Vijayan has said in a Facebook post.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the prevailing situation is "volatile" and is created by BJP-RSS combine. "The present situation is created by BJP RSS combine. They are trying to implement their agenda. The volatile situation prevailing in the country," said Vijayan.