Kerala revises COVID-19 norms; total lockdown to be in place on Sundays

As Kerala sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Wednesday said that it will impose a triple lockdown for shops at places where 10 people in a population of 1,000 are infected in a week. However, amid a spike in cases, the government has to relax certain lockdown norms in areas where covid cases are showing a stabilising trend.

Issuing a notification the state government ordered that only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open in such locations. Otherwise all shops will be allowed to function on six days except Sundays. However, August 15 and August 22 are Sundays, they will be exempted from the lockdown due to Independence Day and Onam respectively.

Besides, the state government has also decided to extend shop timings from 7 am till 9 pm. People visiting shops will be allowed entry by ensuring social distancing of 25 square feet, the order states.

A maximum of 40 people can visit the places of worship which are generally spacious, while up to 20 people can attend weddings and funerals.

Meetings would be held with local self-government bodies, police and traders in this regard, she added. Noting that the practice of avoiding political, cultural and social gatherings, which used to attract huge crowds, should be continued, George said people should visit the places of worship considering its area and space.