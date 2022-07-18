Kerala reports second case of monkeypox, patient found in Kannur district

PTI

Kerala on Monday reported a second case of Monkeypox virus. The State Health Ministry said, "the second positive case has been confirmed in Kannur District."

A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested positive, Kerala health minister Veena George told news agency PTI.

This is the second case of monkeypox in the state as well as the country.

The minister said the patient, who arrived in Kerala on July 13, was a native of Kannur and was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College there.

The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

After the state reported first case, a high-level team despatched by the Centre arrived in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The team members include P Ravindran, Advisor to the Health Ministry, Sanket Kulkarni, Joint Director, National Centre for Disease Control among others.

The Central team was rushed to Kerala by the Union Health Ministry to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures in view the confirmed case of monkeypox in the state's Kollam distric.

The Central team has experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala.

(with agency inputs)

